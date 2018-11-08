Cloudland running Jordan Coffey is the week 12 TV-11 player of the week

Mother nature didn’t make thing easy for teams last Friday, but one local senior thrived as News Channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill reports, earning the Watauga Orthopaedics in parnership with Champion Chevrolet player of the week award.



Cloudland was a mud bowl Friday night, with rain coming down all evening long and on a cold, rainy night, some coffee sounds pretty good and Cloudland gave Midway all the Coffey it could handle that night.

“He’s the straw that stirs the drink.”

“The team just came ready to play. We all just stepped up at the same time.”

Coffey was strong that night, rushing for 273 yards and scoring all 5 of the Highlanders touchdowns on the ground, helping push cloudland to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

“I guess, like any other senior, they just want to go as far as they can. Don’t want to go to the next sport yet. We just want to stay in one sport right now.”

“We had to have somebody. He’s a tough runner. He’s not the fastest kid I’ve ever coached, but he probably finishes his runs about as good as any runner I’ve had.”

In last season’s postseason opener, Coffey found the endzone three times and Friday’s night’s 5 touchdown performance shows he’s at his best when the weather is worst.

“As the weather gets worse you start relying on your running game a little bit more and I think that’s probably the biggest reason he does well when once you get in the playoffs.”

And while you never know what kind of performance Coffee is brewing up this week, there is one thing you can guarantee will happen that night.

“Before every game, he comes over and hugs my neck and tells me loves me and says coach I’m not going to let you down. I said, son, you can play for yourself don’t worry about me, you’ll never let me down as long as you play hard.”

“He’s pretty much like my dad. I treat him like he’s dad.”

“Jordan, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

In Cloudland, Kane O’Neill News Channel 11 sports

