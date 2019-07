Long-time Dobyns-Bennett head coach Graham Clark was expected to be hanging up the headset about a year ago, but Clark returns to his alma mater to coach the offense for the Emory & Henry football squad.

The offense averaged 420 yards per game, while averaging over 37 points. The Wasps recorded over 40 points in four contests. Emory & Henry’s season kicks off when it hosts North Carolina Wesleyan on September 7.