West Greene vs Chuckey-Doak football game canceled due to COVID-19 case

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The showdown between the Buffaloes and Black Knights has been canceled, according to Chuckey-Doak’s head football coach.

Chuckey-Doak Head Coach Ben Murphy told News Channel 11 that the game against West Greene High School scheduled for Friday, October 30 has been canceled.

The game was to be held at Chuckey-Doak High School.

Murphy said the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case among the West Greene football team.

The game will not be rescheduled and Chuckey-Doak will be awarded a win on their record, according to Murphy.

Under TSSAA guidelines, West Greene will record the game as a “no contest.”

The canceled game marks the end of West Greene’s season. The Buffaloes finished fifth in their region and will not partake in the playoffs.

With the final win from the canceled game, Chuckey-Doak finishes second in the region and will host a playoffs game.