The South Carolina native moves into contention to claim the $100,000 event bonus

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chris Madden led every lap in Friday night’s XR Super Series Late Model feature with reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finishing fourth Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals Friday night.

The Gray Court, South Carolina set a track record at 14.950 seconds at 128 mph in qualifying. Madden moved into contention to claim the $100,000 event bonus that will be awarded tomorrow to the racer with the highest average finish.