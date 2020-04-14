Chip Ganassi Racing ends relationship with Kyle Larson after use of language during iRacing event

Kyle Larson gets ready to climb into his car to practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

(WJHL) – Chip Ganassi Racing has released a statement, saying that the organization is ending its relationship with driver Kyle Larson.

In the statement, Chip Ganassi Racing said in part “the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.”

Statement regarding Kyle Larson: pic.twitter.com/5Q06Dhst8V — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) April 14, 2020

The organization also said it was “the only appropriate course of action to take.”

Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday for his use of offensive language during Easter’s iRacing event.

