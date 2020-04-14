Chip Ganassi Racing ends relationship with Kyle Larson after use of language during iRacing event

(WJHL) – Chip Ganassi Racing has released a statement, saying that the organization is ending its relationship with driver Kyle Larson.
In the statement, Chip Ganassi Racing said in part “the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.”
The organization also said it was “the only appropriate course of action to take.”
Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday for his use of offensive language during Easter’s iRacing event.
PREVIOUS: NASCAR suspends Kyle Larson indefinitely after use of language Sunday