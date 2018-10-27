Chilhowie’s Logan Branson voted to have the week 10 play of the week

And it’s time to unveil our week 10 play of the week winner and with almost half of the nearly 3,600 votes this week, Chilhowie’s Logan Branson takes home the win.

This clip sent to us last Friday night, Branson somehow flips over the defender and back onto his feet for the big run. Three new contenders unveiled tomorrow night

