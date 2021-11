The Warriors scored a combined 20 points in the first two sets

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Chilhowie was hoping to end the winning streak of two-time defending state champions Auburn, but the Eagles kept their momentum rolling Tuesday night with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) win in the state semifinals at Chilhowie High School.

Auburn’s winning streak increases to 73 and will look for their third-straight title on Saturday when the Eagles square off against Riverheads.

The Warriors finish the year with a 22-8 record.