Chiefs set to sign Daniel Kilgore pending physical and COVID tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJHL) – Kingsport native Daniel Kilgore went to the Super Bowl when he was with the 49ers, but his chances of capturing a ring just got better as the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to sign the Appalachian State alum.

Kilgore spent last season with the Dolphins, starting 13 games for the Miami squad and earned a 72.7 pass blocking rating according to Pro Football Focus. He was graded as the 15th best center in the league.

The current Chiefs depth chart features two centers, two right guards, two right tackles, one left guard and one left tackle.

The terms of his contact are unknown, but the Dobyns-Bennett alum was set to make nearly $4 million before the Dolphins declined Kilgore’s option.