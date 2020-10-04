Cherokee vs. David Crockett high school football game canceled for Friday, Oct. 9

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The cancelation of high school football games continues in Northeast Tennessee.

According to David Crockett High School Athletic Director Josh Kite, the Friday, Oct. 9, game between the Pioneers and Cherokee High School has been canceled. Kite said Cherokee made the decision to cancel.

The David Crockett football team’s Twitter account also made that announcement Sunday night.

Our game on Friday vs Cherokee has been cancelled. — David Crockett HS Football (@DC_Pioneers) October 4, 2020

The decision comes after Hawkins County Schools System announced that Cherokee High School would go fully virtual for learning during the week of Oct. 5 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Cherokee High School to revert to online-only learning due to spikes in COVID-19 cases

We’ll continue to follow updates as they become available.