Chattanooga takes advantage of ETSU’s shooting struggles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – Freshman guard Carly Hooks acted like an upperclassmen in her first SoCon game of her career, scoring a team-high 13 points, nabbing three steals in the 66-51 loss to Chattanooga Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena.

Junior guard Shynia Jackson also helped out, chipping in 12 points and five rebounds. East Tennessee shot just under 31% from the field, while outrebounding Chattanooga by a 41-32 margin.

The Mocs had three players score in double figures with senior forward Bria Dial pacing Chat with 20 points and four rebounds. Junior forward Eboni Williams chalked up 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Dena Jarrells tallied 12 points.

East Tennessee resumes conference play when the Buccaneers travel to Wofford to play the Terriers on Thursday and Saturday.