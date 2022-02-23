JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chance to avenge its 30-point loss to Chattanooga back in December fell short Wednesday night with the Buccaneers dropping 83-77 at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers were sticking with their conference counterparts in the first 20 minutes, but no one could keep pace with forward Grant Ledford in the opening half. The Knoxville native connected on six of eight three pointers, chalking up a total of 18 points in the first half. The Buccaneers trailed by nine going into the break.

The Buccaneers were spread out in the first half with four players scoring at least five points. This type of wealth continued throughout the whole game with five players reaching double figures. Forward Ty Brewer chalked up 19 points and eight rebounds. Guard Jordan King earned 18 points with Mohab Yasser tallying 15 points. Guard Ledarrius Brewer recorded 13 points and guard David Sloan finished with 11.

Ledarrius and Ty were each honored during senior night with senior Sloan opting not to take part in the ceremony given he took part in last year’s celebration. Between the three, they’ve recorded 3,498 points, 1,303 rebounds and 412 made threes in 309 games which included 214 starts.

The victory gave the Mocs the Southern Conference crown which assures them the top spot in next week’s SoCon tournament. The Buccaneers head to UNCG on Sunday before kicking off their conference tournament.