KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the sixth, No.16 Tennessee scored 10 runs over the next three frames to rally for a 10-3 victory and clinch its season-opening series against Georgia Southern on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander got the start and was impressive in his debut in Orange and White, striking out 11 batters in five innings of work against his former team. The Evans, Georgia, native allowed just one hit through his first five innings pitched before running into trouble in the top of the sixth, failing to record an out in the inning.

Eagles’ starter Jaylen Paden matched Dollander pitch-for-pitch, allowing just one hit in 4.2 shutout innings. Paden did issue five walks but was able to work around them each time.

The Vols will go for the series sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app.