Chance Taylor wins 2020 East Tennessee Amateur

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chance Taylor entered the final round of the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur two strokes behind the leader, Clint Lowe. A clutch trio of birdies on the final three holes helped him come back and secure the title.

Taylor was two strokes behind Lowe and Ryan Terry after a bogey on the 15th hole. After back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, it was all tied on the 18th tee.

All three golfers made up Sunday’s final grouping, and all three made it to the 18th green with a chance to birdie. Lowe and Terry needed two putts to finish the hole, but Taylor sunk his birdie putt to win the title.

“I felt great when I woke up this morning, felt really confident and then I go out and play the first three holes +2, so that went downhill a little bit,” Taylor said after the round. “But I felt really good, my birthday is tomorrow so coming up through here I figured it would be a nice birthday to go out and win today and have a trophy for my birthday.”

Taylor does take home a trophy in his first win at the East Tennessee Amateur. This is also his first appearance in the tournament.

Lowe had the lead at -6 coming into Sunday’s action, while Taylor sat at -4. Both are Gate City natives, and golf together on a regular basis.

Tyler Lane won the ETA each of the last two years, and looked to become the first golfer to ever three-peat the tournament. He followed up Saturday’s 75 with a 67 on Sunday, which helped him reach the leaderboard.

Here are the final scores for all divisions of the tournament:

Golf

William B. Greene

East Tennessee Amateur

Sunday’s final results

Par 72

Championship

Chance Taylor 70-70-70—210

Clint Lowe 69-69-73—211

Ryan Terry 69-72-70—211

Tyler Lane 69-75-67—211

Lawrence Largent 71-72-70—213

Gibson Miller 71-73-69—213

Joe Brooks 67-77-69—213

Bryan Sangid 69-76-70—215

Lucas Armstrong 73-73-70—216

Jackson Skeen 72-75-69—216

Cody Carlson 71-72-73—216

Nick Cohen 75-71-71—217

Chip Spratlin 73-72-73—218

Lucas Tabor 73-72-73—218

Cayman Ratliff 75-73-70—218

Jeff Scott 71-74-74—219

Tanner Davis 73-76-71—220

Tory Davis 76-73-71—220

Ethan Burger 73-74-74—221

Chad Homan 68-75-78—221

Cameron Dugger 73-73-75—221

Blake Howard 79-70-73—222

Bryson Morrell 74-75-74—223

Bryce Reed 77-72-74—223

Nick York 70-75-79—224

Brandon Mathis 74-74-76—224

Wesley Jones 77-73-75—225

Wes Hall 74-76-77—227

Chris Guy 75-70-82—227

Joe Culpepper 78-72-81—231

Jacob Davis 73-74-WD

— — —

Seniors

50-64

Rick Mays 70-70-69—209

Cary Daniels 70-73-69—212

Bryan Rodgers 74-71-72—217

Mike Wood 73-74-73—220

Randy Miller 70-76-75–221

Tim Moore 74-73-74—221

Tony Gouge 75-75-72—222

Lyman Fulton 73-77-74—224

David Greer 79-71-75—225

Mike Poe 74-76-75—225

Mark Atkins 75-78-72—225

Mark Halvorsen 77-80-68-225

Bill Hardin 75-75-77—227

Jeff Andrews 79-79-71—229

James Fender 82-75-74—231

Dwight Scott 78-77-76—231

Ron Waters 72-77-82—231

Dave Bellessa 77-79-76—232

Jeff Isaacs 81-74-78—233

Stefan Salyer 75-82-79—236

Mitch Nidiffer 80-76-80—236

Ronnie Breeden 79-80-79—238

Brad Rinella 77-85-76—238

Charlie Smith 88-77-81—246

David Croston 85-85-79—249

Danny Jones 81-84-86—251

Dan Buchannan 98-91-94—283

Felicia Nidiffer 98-102-101—301

Joe Avento 80-78–WD

Marv Orio 84-86–WD

Rick Wilson WD

— — —

65-over

Mike Mills 68-75-77—220

Bob Ross 76-77-75—228

Pat Kenney 79-79-77—235

Greg Goulds 79-82-79—240

Ronnie Burton 83-81-81—245

Scott Campbell 89-80-76—245

Ansley Bishop 86-82-80—248

Jerry Whitt 84-79-91—254

Tommy Scott 92-82-82—258

James Love 89-88-83—260

— — —

Match Play Flights

Titleist Flight

Championship: Billy Haren def. Stephen Wilson

Consolation: Josh Taylor def. Tommy Tipton; Luke Bateman def. Richard Parker

Callaway Flight

Championship: Zachary Ensor def. Dylan Wyatt

Consolation: Stephen Swecker def. Michael Hawk; Tyler Stoudemire def Eric Hall

Ping Flight

Championship: Caleb Tipton def. Zach McCamey

Consolation: Stephen Stehney def Troy Baker; Cole Greer def Brad Headrick

Championship: Garrett Rader def. Seth Greene

Consolation: Stephen Holmes def. Casey Goetz; Chris Tidwell def. Chad Napier

Mizuno Flight

Championship: Paul Johnson def. Ian Herrin

Consolation: Brian Scott def. James Snyder