Central aiming to stay undefeated with Pigeon Forge up next

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Central football is rewriting the history books week by week this season.

The Cougars chalked up their first season-opening win since 2014 after they took down Sullivan North 26-8, which was their first win over the Golden Raiders in 17 years. The 28-6 week two triumph over Volunteer made Central 2-0 for the first time since 1995.

The Cougars are excited about the historic opportunity that lies ahead on Friday, but Sullivan Central head coach Chris Steger said his team doesn’t know what the future holds.

“Every time you get to play Friday night, it could be the last one, especially for those seniors,” Steger said. “So we’re really fortunate and I think the team has embraced that with their work ethic and all the things they’re doing right now and they’re attention to detail. They’re really dialed in and focused on making this the best they can, season it could be.”

Senior wide receiver Conner Wilson knows his squad has plenty of momentum heading into its showdown against the Tigers.

“We just need to keep playing our way, just like we’ve been playing in the first two games, we just need to go out there and give it our all and not let up,” Wilson said. “It’s really amazing with it being our last year at this school as well we just want to go out there and do the best that we can.”

This game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Pigeon Forge.