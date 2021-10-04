Castlewood football enters COVID-19 protocol due to player case, won’t play Friday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to head coach Chris Lark, Castlewood’s football team won’t be taking the field against Twin Springs this week due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Lark told News Channel 11 that one player tested positive Oct. 2, and is “fine and doing well.”

As a result of the test, Lark said many members of the team are now in virtual classes for a minimum of ten days to monitor for symptoms. Out of the 19 players on Castlewood’s roster, seven remain in-person due to vaccination or immunity after earlier cases.

This weeks game vs. @titanslive is postponed until further notice due to covid protocol.

“It’s nothing new,” Lark said. “Our kids are used to this by now.”

While the case has cancelled practice and Friday’s game, players aren’t off the hook for the week. The program maintains a team webpage where coaches and players meet to review film, make game plans and prepare for their next time together.

The Blue Devils’ next game will be at home against Lebanon on October 16, with practice postponed until October 12.