CARDS SWEEP METS IN WEDNESDAY DOUBLEHEADER

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Johnson City Cardinals swept a doubleheader vs. the Kingsport Mets Wednesday at Hunter Wright Stadium by finals of 7-1 and 11-3.

Michael YaSenka (1-1) carded the first complete game of the season in the Appalachian League with a one-run, 10-strikeout gem in Game 1. The righty from Eastern Illinois allowed just three hits after the first en route to his first win of the season.

Todd Lott went deep in support. His two-run blast in the fifth extended a 4-1 Cardinal lead to 6-1. The homer was the second of the season for Lott. Malcom Nunez finished with three hits, including a double. Liam Sabino reached four times with two singles and two walks.

Starter Cesar Loaiza (1-1) suffered the loss for the Mets after allowing four runs (none earned) in 2.2 innings of work. The Cards outhit the Mets 9-5.

Kingsport hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the first vs. Cards starter Luis Ortiz in the second game of the day. Ortiz settled down though, firing three straight scoreless innings before exiting the game prior to the fifth.

The Cards scored twice in the third before tying the game in the fifth. In the sixth, the team took the lead on a two-out double by Aaron Antonini and a single by Kevin Vargas to spur a three-run rally. Vargas reached and scored four times in the game.

The Cards totaled eight runs in the sixth and seventh to run away with the win. Carlos Soler also reached four times, finishing with three hits and two runs scored. Trejyn Fletcher recorded a pair of RBIs. Walker Robbins (1-0) picked up the win after twirling a scoreless fifth.

The Cards (18-16) will look for the sweep vs. the K-Mets (15-19) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Francisco Justo (2-1, 4.13 ERA) is expected to start for Johnson City. The starter for Kingsport is TBA.

The Cards return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for Fireworks Friday July 26 vs. Greeneville.