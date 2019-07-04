Cards drop extra inning thriller, head to Bluefield

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Cardinals dropped a 10-inning, 6-5 thriller vs. the Greeneville Reds to conclude their six-game homestand Wednesday evening in front of a crowd of 4,067 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The loss snapped a season-best five-game win streak for the Cards, who head to Bluefield for a July 4-6 set.

Righty starter Dalton Roach battled the Reds for 7.2 innings on the mound for the Cardinals. The former Frontier League standout authored seven strikeouts and exited the game with a 4-3 lead in the eighth. He left two baserunners aboard in that frame. Both scored on a 2-out, 2-RBI double by Cristian Olivo vs. reliever Dylan Pearce to turn a 4-3 Cards lead into a 5-4 deficit.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Cardinals got on the bases immediately on a single up the middle from Victor Garcia. Diomedes Del Rio pinch ran for Garcia and stole second. He scored from second with two outs on an infield single from Raffy Ozuna. The daring and exciting baserunning tied the game at 5-5.

The Reds scored their designated runner in the 10th on a base hit by Peterson Plaz to take a 6-5 lead. The Cardinals got their designated runner to third but no further in the bottom of the 10th. Tyler Peck (1-1) took the loss on the mound for the Cardinals after allowing the unearned run in the 10th inning. Alec Byrd (1-0) earned the win in the 10th after blowing the save in the ninth by stranding Jhon Torres on third to end the game.

The loss was the first the Cardinals have suffered this year when scoring in the first inning this year. The team leapt out to a 1-0 lead in the first frame on a two-out RBI double by Chandler Redmond vs. Reds starter J.C. Keys that scored Mateo Gil from first base.

The Cards added a pair in the second on a Terry Fuller RBI triple and a Reds error. After Greeneville catcher Robert Boselli homered to tie the game 3-3 in the fourth, the Cardinals reassumed the lead in the fifth when Torres scored on a passed ball.

The Reds outhit the Cardinals 9-7. Each team committed two errors. Victor Garcia picked up his second multi-hit game of the year. He recorded two singles and a run scored.

The Cardinals (9-5) head to Bluefield (8-7) for a Fourth of July matchup. RHP Will Guay (0-0, 6.35 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals. RHP Juan De Paula (3-3, 7.15 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.