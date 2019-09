Burlington strikes out 11 batters, while giving up six hits to Johnson City in the 9-2 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Coming into game one of the Appalachian League Championship Series, the Cardinals were outscored 41-13 by the Royals in the regular season and that theme stayed true Monday with Johnson City losing 9-2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The series resumes on Tuesday in Burlington.