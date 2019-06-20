Cardinals split doubleheader vs. Yankees to open 2019 season

The Johnson City Cardinals split their season-opening doubleheader with the Pulaski Yankees Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cardinals dropped the first contest 5-1 before bouncing back for a 3-1 win in the finale.

Jose Moreno and Yoendres Gomez dueled on the mound to open the evening at 5:00 p.m. Each starter held the opposition to one run through four innings. The Cardinals tagged the Yankee starter Gomez for a run in the third to erase an early 1-0 deficit. Diomedes Del Rioopened the frame with a triple and scored on an sacrifice fly by Mateo Gil to equalize the contest at 1-1. But the Yankees tagged the Cardinal starter Moreno for four runs in the fifth to break the game open. Ryder Green and Luis Santos each went deep for the Yankees to power the win.

Moreno (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing six hits and five runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six without issuing a walk. Gomez (1-0) earned the win after striking out eight in five innings.

The Cardinals bounced back in Game 2 by scoring three times in the first three innings vs. Yankee starter Reid Anderson and relief man Sean Boyle.

Chandler Redmond helped to open the scoring with an RBI double in the first to score Jhon Torres. Liam Sabino tripled to open the second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Purcell to expand the lead to 2-0. In the third, the Cardinals grew the lead to 3-0 on an RBI double by Torres that scored Gil again.

Francisco Justo (1-0) picked up the win for the Cardinals by going five innings and limiting the Yankees to one run (one earned) on three hits. He struck out four in picking up his first Johnson City win. Anderson (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) and exiting the game in the second.

Walker Robbins earned his first Cardinal save by striking out four over the final two innings. He set aside six straight Yankees to wrap the game.

Both games lasted seven innings. Each team finished the second contest with three hits and two errors. The Cardinals and Yankees will meet in a rubber match tomorrow at 6:30. RHP Julio Puello (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals. RHP Randy Vasquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for the Yankees.