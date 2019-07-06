Cardinals and Blue Jays postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Friday’s contest between the Johnson City Cardinals and the Bluefield Blue Jays at Bowen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Cards (10-5) and Jays (8-8) will make the game up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m. The doubleheader will be the second of the season for the Cardinals. Johnson City split a twinbill with Pulaski June 19 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The doubleheader will be the first on the road this season for the team.

The Cards scored 13 times from the seventh inning on to run away with a wild 14-3 victory Thursday night in Bluefield. Jhon Torres hit his first two Appalachian League homers late to put exclamation points on the late-frame surge. The Cardinals are looking to win their third straight series.

Johnson City currently leads the Appalachian West by 2.5 games