BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Campers started arriving for the Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops Night Race Monday.

Larry and Barbara Dull are a married couple who have been coming to the night race for 31 years. They come all the way from Spring Arbor, Michigan.

Larry said he got his Bristol Motor Speedway shirt in 2008. (Photo/WJHL)

“We come for the racing excitement,” Larry Dull said. “Racing itself, I mean it’s competitive.”

The Dulls always come a week early for the race and meet up with friends from different states.

“It’s exciting and where we sit, we can see the whole racetrack, so we don’t have to turn our head back and forth,” added his wife Barbara.

Bristol Motor Speedway is a short track at a little over half a mile, which is why the Dulls like this race so much.

“The Michigan track,” Barbara said. “We go there, but the track is too big.”

With larger tracks, the Dulls said there just isn’t much action.

“It’s a two-mile track and the racing is not as much as competitive as it is here,” Larry said about the Michigan International Speedway.

“We’ve been to other ones, but once we got here, we stayed here,” Barbara said. “We started out going to a different one every year. And when we hit Bristol we decided we’re gonna stay here.”

This might be The Dulls last year coming to the night race because of age and the far drive, but they’re not completely sure yet.

“It’s just a weeklong time with friends,” Barbara said. “I mean, we enjoy it, and we get to see everybody, and we have friends from Indiana, Georgia that we camp with all the time, people behind us are from North Carolina, and we just see them every year.”