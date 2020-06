The card featured 10 fights with numerous titles up for grabs

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of fighters littered the MMA Showcase fight card, including former ETSU football standout and main event fighter Brandon Calton.

The Virginia native was taking on Conway Beaudry in the superweight fight, which actually was Calton’s pro debut.

Also competing in the event was Johnson City native Preston “Ice Pick” Schick, Tri-Cities fighter Blake Stallard and UFC competitor Jonathan Pearce, who battled in a Mat Mania Grappling event.