Caeleb Dressel breaks Phelps’ world record in 100 butterfly

United States’ Caeleb Dressel prpeares to start in his heat of the men’s 50m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ world record in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday at the world swimming championships.

The American won his semifinal heat in 49.50 seconds — 0.32 seconds better than Phelps’ mark set at the 2009 world meet in Rome at the height of the high-tech suit era.

Dressel was out in 22.83 seconds — 0.53 seconds under Phelps’ pace — and came home in 26.67 to lead eight men into Saturday’s final.

He was a whopping 1.44 seconds ahead of Andrei Minakov of Russia, the second-quickest qualifier.

It’s the second world record of Phelps’ to fall at this year’s worlds. Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200 fly in 1:50.73, bettering Phelps’ mark of 1:51.51 also set in Rome.

