(WJHL) – The road to the TSSAA Spring Fling got underway Monday morning for several teams and athletes in Northeast Tennessee.

The Tennessee High Vikings got on the road early, as members of the baseball, track & field and girl’s tennis teams were ushered out of the school to the tune of the marching band and cheers from the cheer squad.

Vikings baseball is making its second-straight trip to Mufreesboro after a Region 1-3A title a few days ago. Last year, the Murfreesboro experience was new for both coaches and players alike. This season, they’re headed back with a new goal in mind.

“It’s exciting – last year we got to see what state was like and then this year we have an understanding of what it takes to win it all,” senior pitcher Payne Ladd said. “That’s the end goal. We’re thinking about that in the fall, lifting in the weight room just – let’s go back to The Boro.”

“We’re at the same site, we’re staying on the same exit – we’re just keeping that normal routine, which half the guys on the roster went with us last year,” head coach Preston Roberts said. “So, it should be pretty familiar to him.”

Greeneville baseball fell to Tennessee High in the regional round of the playoffs, but went on the road to secure a spot in the 3A state baseball tournament.

The Greene Devils got a quick practice in before hitting the road for Middle Tennessee. Students from the area elementary and middle schools gathered to show their support for a team that set a program record with 32 wins this season.

The Devils will face Brighton tomorrow night in the quarterfinals. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In Johnson City, University High got the full send-off from grades K-12, complete with homemade signs.

The baseball squad will be making its fifth-consecutive appearance in Murfreesboro, while qualifiers from track & field, as well as both tennis teams, will be making the trip.

The tennis teams will be competing in the Spring Fling after reviving the program this season.

For the first time in Volunteer Lady Falcons history, the softball squad is headed to the state tournament.

Monday morning, the Volunteer student body packed the gymnasium to root on the team and longtime head coach Jackie Strickler.

The Lady Falcons had to go 11 innings on Friday to shake off Heritage behind the left arm of Addyson Fisher. The team likes their chances against senior laden McNairy Co. in the opening round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

“It means a lot because there’s been a lot that’s been so close,” sophomore pitcher Addyson Fisher said. “And then we’re finally the ones that got to make it all the way. And I hope we can run with the win.”

“They’re pretty good team or they wouldn’t be where they are,” Strickler said. “They wouldn’t be in the top eight in the state. So we have to look at it like that. But I feel good about our chances. One thing I know, we’re going to get our best effort every time out.”

Daniel Boone softball swept through the district, regional and sub-state this spring to put themselves in the 4A state tournament.

It’s the third-straight season Jeremy Jenkins and company will play for a title, as he and his team boarded the bus headed west on Monday. The team put up a fight last year from the loser’s bracket, finishing third overall.

The Lady Blazers will face Henry County in a quarterfinal on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

In Baileyton, North Greene missed the 1A state softball tournament a season ago. But, behind a strong team performance led by a handful of seniors, the team has booked a trip back to Murfreesboro this season.

The team departed in their matching T-shirts on Monday evening.

The Lady Huskies will face the defending state champions, Eagleville, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

There were signs everywhere at Greeneville high school on Monday afternoon, as the community sent off the Greene Devils’ soccer squad to Murfreesboro.

The trip has become routine for the program, which is making its 12th-consecutive appearance at The Spring Fling. Head coach Jerry Graham says each squad that has competed for a trophy has been unique – and this year’s team stands out because of its senior leadership.

“It’s just a really special group – hard workers, they’ve been fun every day to come to practice,” head coach Jerry Graham said. “They make the games fun and I guess it makes us as a coaching staff – makes you want one for these guys even more because they’re such a special group.”

“With all of us, we all want the same goal and we know what that goal is and that’s to win three more games and give it all that we got,” senior Brady Quillen said.

The Devils will face Millington in the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kick-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.