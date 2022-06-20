Knoxville, TN — Former Lady Volunteer Cierra Burdick will be representing USA Basketball in the 2022 FIBA Women’s Series team. Burdick played basketball for the University of Tennessee from 2011 to 2015.

Burdick adds this event to her summer slate already featuring an invitation to the 2022 USA Women’s FIBA World Cup team. This squad will be coached by Kara Lawson, another former Lady Volunteer. This tournament will be held in Antwerp, Belgium, and will take place from June 21 through June 26. As for her most recent invitation, that squad was selected by the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s National Team Selection Committee.

Burdick has participated in USA Basketball events in the past, most recently winning a gold medal in 2021 at the 3×3 AmeriCup. In addition, Burdick won FIBA gold medals in 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2019.