CHICAGO, Il. (WJHL) – The Chicago Bulls have signed Gate City native Mac McClung to another 10-day contract, according to a tweet from the team.

Roster Update: We have signed Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/Eut4dpHkUG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 1, 2022

McClung signed his first deal with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but was unable to play until the final days of the deal. Before his time ran out, however, he got to sink his first shot with the team against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec 29.