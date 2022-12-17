JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s tilt with UNC Asheville, only to see the Bulldogs hit a shot as time expired to steal back a win inside Freedom Hall.

The Bucs stormed back from down eleven points with about nine minutes to play, grabbing a three-point edge with just five seconds remaining.

However, UNCA’s Drew Pember released a shot from behind the arc with 0.7 seconds left – and it fell through, giving the visitors a 74-73 win.

“He’s a terrific player, you know, I’m really proud of him and obviously it was a fun game,” UNCA head coach and Elizabethton native Mike Morrell said of Pember. “They’ve got a good team, man. They’re going to be fine. But, it was a heck of a last possession, that’s for sure.”

The Bucs and Bulldogs battled for much of the first half, as both teams held tight leads in the early going. But, a late spurt from UNCA gave them a 38-34 advantage at the break.

ETSU was playing catchup for nearly the entire second half, but finally took a lead on a pair of Jordan King free throws with 4:40 to play.

The lead was 73-70 with just seconds remaining, but a Bulldogs’ free throw cut the lead to two. After tipping a loose ball out of bounds, UNCA earned an inbounds chance, only to have it blocked away by Jalen Haynes.

The final chance for the visitors proved to be the dagger, as Pember rose up over Brock Jancek for the clutch three-pointer.

“Coach just told us, you know, last nine minutes just give us your all,” Haynes said after the game. “And out there I feel like everyone that came in contributed and gave their all. So, a shot like that – very heartbreaking.”

Four Buccaneers finished in double figures in the loss, led by Justice Smith in his first Division I start. The Mansfield transfer finished with 15 points. DeAnthony Tipler (14 pts) and Jaden Seymour (11 pts) also chipped in off the bench.

ETSU held Pember mostly in check, despite 13 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double effort. Jamon Battle led UNCA’s offensive output with 21 points.

“If we can take this and learn from it and just see – are we good enough to go fight in the SoCon and get some momentum and learn how to win,” ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver said. “Or, are people right, are we really a year away.”

ETSU (4-8) will wrap up non-conference play with a trip to LSU on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. eastern time.