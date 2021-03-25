Buffs earn AAC tourney runner-up, advance to the national championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (March 25, 2021) – Julia Codispoti and Cameron McConnell made the all-tournament team to lead the Milligan University women’s volleyball team to a thrilling five-set win over Point in the semifinals before the Buffaloes fell to Reinhardt in the championship match Thursday on the final day of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament.

Milligan defeated Point 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 and lost to Reinhardt 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18. This marked the third straight season Milligan faced Reinhardt in the championship match, taking place at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Milligan will compete in the national championship for the third straight season. The opening round date is set for Saturday, April 17, with final site dates set for Tuesday-Saturday, April 27 – May 1, in Sioux City, Iowa. More details on the national championship are forthcoming.