Johnson City, TN — There was work to be done on this Labor Day over at ETSU … as George Quarles and crew continued preparations for Saturday’s SoCon opener against the Citadel.

Although it’s cliche – the head coach admitted he’s hoping to see the biggest amount of improvement between these Week 1 and Week 2 games … There were lots of good things that happened on Thursday night in a victory of Mars Hill …

But traveling to Charleston to play an always tough and physical Citadel team … he knows they’ll have to tighten this up across the board to remain undefeated on Saturday …

Luckily – with the Thursday opener – they’ve been granted some extra time to prepare – which Quarles and the players say – has been crucial.

“Especially for our defense to get ready for the three-back offense. It’s a little bit different – you’ve gotta take care of the dive, the quarterback and the pitch each time.” “It’s just being able to see – like visualize and use our eyes to see what you’re about to go up against. Just prepare early.” “Played a big factor in just recovering from one week to another. Having that two, three days extra is going to benefit us.”