Bucs walk off UNC Asheville in 12 innings, 7-6

Another day…another dramatic finish.

Less than 24 hours after knocking off No. 23 Tennessee on a stunning, game-ending double play, ETSU baseball pulled more dramatics with a 12th inning walk-off single by Cullen Smith (Lebanon) to defeat UNC Asheville, 7-6, in Johnson City Wednesday night.

With a 6-2 lead in the eighth inning, the Bucs spotted the Bulldogs four runs to tie the game. The teams would both threated to take the lead, but it would be ETSU in the bottom of the 12th to seal the deal. Smith ripped a liner past second base into right center, scoring Jake Lyle on a sliding play at the plate for the exciting win.

ETSU improved to 19-5 on the season and extended its win streak to five games. The Bulldogs fell to 8-15.

After pitching last night, freshman Nathanial Tate (Manchester) entered in the 12th and earned the win. Hunter Hoopes picked up the loss after facing two batters without recording an out.

Freshman Ethan Shelton (Lebanon) once again led the Bucs with a three hit day, including a double and triple with two RBI. Shelton was also last night’s hero at Tennessee with a grand slam that ultimately made the difference.

The game was one of ETSU’s longest in history at four hours and 24 minutes, approaching its 2016 record for the longest game in school history. Ironically, that game came in 2016 against the UNC Asheville in 2016 at four hours and 43 minutes.