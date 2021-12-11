Bucs v Bison: Live updates as ETSU football shoots for FCS Quarterfinal

(WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers are facing off against the North Dakota State University Bison this Saturday, and WJHL has your live coverage as the game develops.

Make sure to refresh the page for the latest updates below:

North Dakota State wins the opening coin toss an elects to defer. ETSU starts the game on offense from the NDSU 31.

Both teams are forced to punt on their first offensive possessions. The Bucs have the ball again with 6:49 remaining in the first quarter.

On the Bison’s second offensive possession, ETSU jumps offsides on 4th and 6. The NDSU offense comes back out onto the field and converts on 4th an 1 to continue to the drive. The mistake doesn’t cost the Bucs, as they are forced to punt shortly after.

First quarter comes to a close and neither team has put points on the board. ETSU driving with some help from Jacob Saylors, who surpasses 1,000 yards on the season.

ETSU converts a fake punt on 4th and 6 to continue a drive with 13:51 to play in the second quarter.

The Bucs’ Tyler Keltner attempts a career-long 55-yard field goal, but it sails wide left. Still no points for either side in the second quarter.

The Bison get on the board first. TaMerik Williams rolls in from three yards out. NDSU goes 8 plays and 62 yards for the touchdown. ETSU stops to 2-pt conversion to keep the score 6-0 with 7:04 left in the second quarter.

North Dakota State is driving again on offense after an ETSU punt. The Bison are down to the 35 yard line with 3:41 remaining in the first half.

Williams scores again for the Bison – his 12th touchdown of the year. The seven-yard score and extra point puts NDSU up 13-0 with just :51 seconds to play in the first half.

ETSU trails North Dakota State 13-0 at halftime. TaMerik Williams has both touchdowns for the Bison on eight carries for 54 yards. The ETSU offense was held to just 92 yards in the first half. Quay Holmes held to just 13 yards on seven attempts.

The Bison will receive the second half kickoff.