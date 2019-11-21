Bucs Unable To Spark Offense in Defeat to Radford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 21, 2019) – The ETSU women’s basketball team dropped their opening game at Brooks Gym this season, falling in a tough 67-43 loss to the Radford on Thursday morning. The Bucs fall to 2-2 over the last four years on Education Day.

Redshirt-junior Micah Scheetz (Knoxville, Tenn.) scored a team-high 13 points on 4-16 (25.0%) shooting including a 5-6 (83.3%) clip from the free-throw line. Tijuana Kimbro (Memphis, Tenn.) scored a career-high eight points while securing seven rebounds and three blocks. Shynia Jackson (Warner Dobins, Ga.) capped off her night with a team-high eight rebounds.

The Bucs shot 15-58 (25.9%) from the field, hitting just 2-15 (13.3%) from behind the arc. The Bucs regained their composure from the line, shooting 11-14 (78.6%) on their free shots. The Bucs won the rebound battle for the first time this season, holding a 45-41 advantage on the glass while securing 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second chance points. For the third straight game, the Bucs conceded 20+ turnovers as Radford held a 12-20 advantage in the turnover battle.

The Highlanders bursted out to a 11-3 lead just over four minutes into the contest. Down 13-5, the Bucs used a five-point spurt capped by a Jada Craig (Winston-Salem, N.C.) trey to cut the deficit to three. Radford used a small run of their own to extend the lead to six at the end of the first quarter.

The Highlanders flirted with a 10 point lead for most of the second quarter, the Bucs cutting their lead once more to as little as six before Radford re-established their double-digit lead to head into half leading 29-19. The Bucs fumbled 14 turnovers, helping the Highlanders to a 13-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Bucs opened the second half with a 4-0 run to cut the lead to six. After a run to extend the lead to 14, the Bucs chipped away and cut the lead once more to six with just under a minute left in the third. It would be the closest the Bucs would come to a comeback, as the Highlanders used their fast-break offense to extend the lead beyond doubt on their way to a 24-point, 67-43 victory to spoil the Bucs’ opening game at Brooks Gym of the season.

Radford received offensive firepower from three different Highlanders scoring in double-digits, including Khiana Johnson who finished with 11 points and 10 assists. Amele Ngwafang finished with a near double-double herself, securing nine rebounds and scoring 11 points while Bryonna McClean led all scorers with 14.

The Blue and Gold are back in action in just two days, taking on UNC Asheville in Brooks Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.