Bucs take down Southern Utah, win Maui on the Mainland Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas N’Guessan notched 18 points as East Tennessee State took down Southern Utah, 70-58, on Sunday. That total was his career high.

This marks the fifth leading scorer for the Bucs in their six games this year. Bo Hodges has led the team in scoring twice this season.

Patrick Good had 16 points for the Bucs (5-1), including five three-pointers. Isaiah Tisdale added eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. His rebound total led the team.

Dwayne Morgan had 20 points for the Thunderbirds (3-3). Harrison Butler added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jakolby Long had 10 points.

John Knight III, whose 14.0 points per game entering the matchup led the Thunderbirds, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6) and finished with five points.

The game was part of the Maui on the Mainland tournament.

ETSU returns to Freedom Hall on Tuesday to take on Appalachian State.