Bucs Suffer Setback to Chattanooga, 65-54

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2021) – In the penultimate game of the regular-season for the ETSU women’s basketball team, the Bucs fell short in a 65-54 defeat to in-state rivals Chattanooga on Thursday evening inside Brooks Gym.

After a 40 minute delay in action to start the contest due to a COVID related concern in the travelling party, the two sides were given the all clear to begin the game at 7:40 p.m.

Leading by as much as eight midway through the second, the Bucs suffered a 15-2 run to end the second quarter as the visitors never looked back, never trailing again en route to their double-digit win.