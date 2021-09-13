Bucs ‘still got a lot of growing’ as they head into the final nonconference game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For just the second time in program history, the East Tennessee State football team has started a season 2-0, but the Buccaneers are trying to rewrite the books by becoming the first Johnson City squad to kickoff a year 3-0.

The Buccaneers are once again heading into the weekend as heavy favorites with Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe Delaware State coming to town for a 7:30 kickoff on Saturday. The Hornets are coming off an overtime loss to Georgetown and haven’t beaten a non-conference, Division I foe in ten years when they took down VMI 17-10.

The cards are stacked in the Buccaneers favor, but head coach Randy Sanders isn’t ready to overlook any opponent.

“I’m not going into this game as a quote, unquote game as a tune up, I’m going into this game, seeing how much better we can get,” Sanders said. “How much improvement we can make, how much better can we be as individuals and how much better can we be as a team.”

East Tennessee State was able to work the ball around the field against VMI, chalking up 528 total yards along with holding the ball for over 37 minutes. However, the Buccaneers tallied 12 penalties for 92 yards and the head Buc knows his team has to make some improvements before the conference season starts.

“We still got a lot of growing to do, I think this team has really good potential to accomplish a lot this season, but we’re not where we need to be to accomplish those things yet, so we need to take that next step.”