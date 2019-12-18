Bucs Ready For Crucial Game Against SEC Foe LSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team gets another crack at a Power-5 program when it squares off against LSU on Wednesday.

This is the 72nd game for the Buccaneers facing an SEC opponent with 16 wins against the conference. East Tennessee State has taken down Ole Miss (5), South Carolina (3), Mississippi State (3), Tennessee (2), Georgia (2), Arkansas (1).

The last time ETSU squared off against an SEC foe was in 2017 when they took on Kentucky with the Buccaneers last win against a Southeastern Conference squad coming in 2016 when they beat Mississippi State. Wednesday marks the first meeting with the Tigers.

The game will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m. EST.