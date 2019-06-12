Bucs Player Named Athlon Sports Preseason FCS All-American

Just five days after finding himself on the HERO Sports Preseason All-American First Team, Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) lands on yet another FCS Preseason All-American squad in the Athlon Sports’ 2019 Preseason FCS All-America Team. Player is the lone Southern Conference representative on the All-American team.

For a look at the full list of Athlon Sports’ All-Americans, click here.

Player has become a household name in the SoCon after yet another successful season in which he finished with 43 tackles (25 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups. The experienced lineman was also credited with 11 quarterback hurries. The South Carolina native drew the attention of offensive linemen each game, having to fight through double and triple teams. Nothing could slow down the dynamic star as he was placed on the First Team All-SoCon Defense as well as the three different All-American squads, including the STATS FCS All-American team. In addition, Player was named a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist.