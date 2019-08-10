Bucs Pace SoCon in Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 9, 2019) – For the third time this preseason, the dominating trio of Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.), Tyree Robinson (Gainesville, Ga.) and Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) were named to a preseason All-American team. This time, the Buccaneer trio led the Southern Conference in appearances on the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason FCS All-American Team with three. Furman finished behind ETSU with two players, while Chattanooga, Western Carolina and Wofford each registered one player on the preseason teams.

This is the fourth preseason All-American honor for Player and comes one day after being tabbed as the Phil Steele Magazine SoCon Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Player was named to the first team after finishing 2018 with 43 tackles (25 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles. Player was named to the postseason First Team All-SoCon in 2018, as well as earning a spot on three All-American squads and being named a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist. This is the ninth total preseason honor for the South Carolina native. Player was also placed on the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List for the upcoming 2019 campaign.

Robinson garnered a spot on the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason FCS Third Team after a breakout sophomore stint where he was named First Team All-SoCon Defense and earned a spot on four All-American squads. Robinson finished the season with 71 tackles (47 solo), six interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns. The Georgia native led the SoCon in interceptions (6) and passes defended (15). This is the third preseason All-American honor for Robinson, garnering spots on the STATS FCS and HERO Sports Preseason All-American teams. The Georgia native was also named to the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List along with Player.

Holmes rounds out the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason FCS honors on the fourth team, coming off a standout freshman campaign where he was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year. Holmes became just the fourth player in program history to earn the honor and first since Todd Wells in 1997. The Georgia native was tabbed to two All-American squads in addition to earning a spot on the First Team All-SoCon Offense and Second Team All-SoCon Special Teams. Holmes was labeled a STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist after rushing for 928 yards and 13 touchdowns on 205 attempts, posting a season-high 118 yards on the ground in the season opener against Mars Hill. The rising sophomore finished first in the SoCon in rushing touchdowns, second in all-purpose yards (1,480) and third in rushing yards (928). This is also the third preseason All-American honor for Holmes.