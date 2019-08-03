Bucs open fall football camp under 2nd year head coach Randy Sanders

Johnson City, TN — The 2nd season under head coach Randy Sanders got underway this afternoon for the ETSU Buccaneers with the opening of football practice for the upcoming season.

And because of the weather the Bucs were forced inside the dome on day one.

ETSU is coming off a season in which they won the SoCon championship and advanced to the playoffs where they lost in the opening round.

Even though they have some talented players returning on both sides of the ball, they still have a few new faces that are making rookie mistakes, but that’s too be expected at this stage.

“There’s a lot of mistakes a lot of things we have to correct but there is good energy there is a lot of guys that are very encouraging we have ability we don’t have enough ability to win on talent alone but we have enough ability to win.”

“A lot of people who’s names are not really known that well there starting to make plays they are starting to step up

and get out here and make a name for themselves and I think that’s exciting because they are hungry the hunger is there and people want it.”

“We were picked 3rd pre season so we are really just trying to prove ourselves just show we are here and what happened last year was not a fluke we are here to stay.”