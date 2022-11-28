JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football program has mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer, head coach George Quarles announced on Monday evening.

“I met with Adam this morning and we both agreed on this decision,” Quarles said in a statement. “I want to thank Adam for his commitment to our program this past season and wish him the best of luck.”

Neugebauer spent just one season as the offensive coordinator in Johnson City after coaching the previous two campaigns at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

The Bucs averaged 29.4 points per game this season, which is the third-best mark in program history. ETSU, however, converted 30 percent of their third-down attempts this year, while scoring touchdowns in 50 percent of redzone trips.

ETSU finished the 2022 football season with a record of 3-8.

According to the ETSU media release, a search to find Neugebauer’s replacement will begin immediately.