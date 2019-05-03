Bucs land Central Connecticut State transfer Joe Hugley

A day after officially signing guard Damari Monsanto (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes and his staff have landed another Buccaneer for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Forbes announced on Thursday that 6-foot-7 forward Joe Hugley (Gaithersburg, Md.) has transferred to ETSU from Central Connecticut State.

“Joe gives us the ability to stretch the defense from the forward position with his three-point shot making,” said Forbes. “I love his maturity and desire to be an integral part of a winning program. Over the past four years, we’ve had tremendous success with our three grad-transfers, and I expect Joe to have the same kind of impact on our team.”

Hugley knew ETSU was the right fit and a place where he could elevate his game, along with helping the Bucs win.

“I chose ETSU because it had everything I wanted in a basketball program,” said Hugley. “The family feel, the love from all the coaches, players and fans. It was a no brainer when I looked at how I can elevate my game to the next level.”

In two seasons with the Blue Devils, Hugley totaled 580 points and 312 rebounds in 54 games (seven starts). This past season, Hugley was named co-captain where he averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes. The Gaithersburg, Md. native totaled 18 double-figure scoring games and ranked third in the league in free throw percentage (.856). During the 2017-18 season, Hugley averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, while registering 44 made three-pointers. Hugley scored a career-high 33 points (10-of-10 shooting) and grabbed 12 rebounds against Farleigh Dickinson on Jan. 4, 2018.

Prior to Central Connecticut State, Hugley played one season at Baltimore City Community College where he earned NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention and NJCAA First Team All-Region honors. Hugley started 30 games for the Panthers and averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. Hugley also led the team with 32 blocks.

Hugley played high school ball at Magruder where he averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, along with setting the single-season blocked shots record with 88. After his senior season, Hugley was named Montgomery Sentinel co-Player of the Year and earned honorable mention honors from the Washington Post.