Bucs, Lady Vols Gearing Up for Tuesday’s Showdown

The second time the Buccaneers will host the Lady Vols in the last 38 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the second time in 38 years, the ETSU women’s basketball team will play host to Tennessee Tuesday night.

This is the first time the Bucs will welcome the Lady Vols to Johnson City since the 2016-17 season. The squad from Knoxville owns the all-time series, winning 18 out of 19 showdowns.

ETSU’s lone victory against Tennessee came on the final game of the 1969-70 season with the Bucs narrowly earning the 54-52 win.

The Vols are coming off a season in which they failed to reach 20 wins for the first time since the 1975-76 season. They also loss their leading scorer in Evina Westbrook, while also bringing in Kellie Harper as their new head coach. Despite plenty of new faces, ETSU knows Tennessee is still a tough competitor.

“We’re going to have to rebound, keep them off the glass. If we want to win, we need to keep them off the glass, play our game,” junior guard Erica Haynes-Overton said.

Haynes-Overton led the Bucs in scoring last season, while they welcome back nine returners including redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz and sophomore guard Kaia Upton. Haynes-Overton mentioned the importance of home-court advantage.

“(Coach Ezell) says they’re playing us, so they got to come and play us, so we’ve been preparing for them to come play us,” Haynes Overton said. “I want to thank the fans in Johnson City, we have the most amazing fans here, in the SoCon, it’d be a great experience, good for the program.”

ETSU and Tennessee tip off at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall with the gates opening up at 5:30 p.m.