Bucs Kaczor wins NCWBA National Pitcher of the Week

ETSU’s senior pitcher Micah Kaczor (Washington, D.C.) was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Tuesday.

Kaczor threw a complete game shutout in a series-opening win over The Citadel this past Friday, going the distance for the first time in his career. In 9.0 innings, he allowed just three hits and only five base runners the entire game.

The senior ace from Washington, D.C. allowed just one walk while striking out eight in the 4-0 win. He was the first ETSU pitcher this season to toss a complete game, while becoming the first Buccaneer since 2017 to finish a complete game shutout.

The NCBWA Board reviews candidates from each Division I Conference each week and names winners each Tuesday throughout the season.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association’s official Web site, www.ncbwa.com.

Kaczor and the Bucs wrap up the regular season this weekend against Samford May 16-18, beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m.