ETSU running back Jacob Saylors has split reps in the backfield with Quay Holmes throughout his time as a Buccaneer. However, Saylors has still managed to turn a few heads despite the limited role.

On Wednesday, July 3, Saylors was announced as a member of the 2022 Walter Payton Preseason Award Watch List created by Stats Perform.

This award spans across 15 conferences in the FCS, and the preseason watch list included 35 players. This honor is given to the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level.

Saylors has already garnered several preseason accolades heading into the year. These accolades include Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-American.

Saylors is coming off a historic season in 2021. Saylors recorded 1,019 rushing yards and 1,822 all purpose yards. In addition, Saylors averaged a school record breaking 7.1 yards per carry and set the single game rushing record for ETSU with 266 against Western Carolina on November 13, 2021. Following last season, Saylors was named to the All-Southern Conference team, as well as Associated Press and Stats Perform FCS All-American teams.