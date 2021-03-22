Bucs ‘gotta get excited’ if they want to chalk up their second-straight win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A common theme from ETSU’s first three games is that the Buccaneers haven’t played a full 60 minutes.

The Johnson City squad has chalked up a touchdown in the first two quarters of each game and is outscoring their opponents 31-28 in the first half, but head coach Randy Sanders believes his team needs to bring more enthusiasm.

“I got some guys I think get really excited about playing football and really enjoy it. I got some that are looking for somebody to get them excited,” Sanders said. “We gotta get ourselves excited and we gotta get ready to play. I mean football’s a game of energy, it’s a game of enthusiasm, it’s a game of emotion. We gotta create our own energy and enthusiasm to get excited to play.”

The Buccaneers square off against Western Carolina this Saturday, which gives them a great opportunity to display that energy.

The Catamounts only score just over 13 points a game (275.1 yards per game), while giving up nearly 33 a contest (523.1 yards per game). These type of struggles have led to a 1-4 record this spring, including a 45-28 loss to Mercer last weekend.

This Saturday’s home game kicks off at 1 p.m.