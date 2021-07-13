Bucs get commitments from a guard out of Nashville and a Small forward from Morristown

Nashville, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers picked upped commitments from a six-foot-six 195 pound shooting guard out of Nashville and a six-foot-eight 190 pound small forward out of Morristown tonight.

Kristian Shaw announced on Twitter he was ready for the next chapter. Shaw, who will be a senior this year plays for Beech High school out of Hendersonville, Tennessee…

Last season he was named player of the year in Summer Co. after pacing his team in scoring by averaging 16 points per contest. He added 4 assists and 5 rebounds per game, secured 42 total steals, and registered 16 blocks.

Morristown East small forward Braden Ilic also announced on Twitter that he wants to be one of the building blocks for the program and is looking forward to bringing some championships to East Tennessee.

Illic, who would be a member of the 2022 class also has offers from Appalachian State, Davidson, Belmont, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.