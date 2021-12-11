Bucs fans turn out at Wild Wing Cafe for football watch party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you couldn’t be in Fargo, North Dakota watching the Buccaneers take on North Dakota State this Saturday then Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City was the next best place to be for ETSU football fans.

Wild Wing is a huge supporter of the Bucs and they showed that support by hosting a football watch party.

The restaurant was packed with students and alumni wearing blue and gold while cheering on their team.

“It’s going to be really exciting to watch the growth between now and next year and the years to come, so keep tuning into ETSU football. Let’s run it up,” said ETSU alumni Christain Coger.

Even though the Bucs fell to North Dakota State, fans did not let it ruin their good time.