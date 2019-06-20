Bucs coach Ezell announces the signing of Cierrah Perdue

East Tennessee State University women’s basketball head coach Brittney Ezell and her staff announced on Thursday that Cierrah Perdue has signed her scholarship papers to join the Buccaneer program starting this upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Perdue, a 6-foot-1 forward, is transferring to ETSU after spending the past two seasons at Georgia Highlands College.

“Cierrah adds immediate size and athleticism to our front court,” said Ezell. “She endured a bit of the injury bug in junior college, so we are excited to have her join the ETSU family healthy and ready to compete. Her shot blocking and rebounding abilities will definitely fill a void left by our 2019 senior class.”

Perdue averaged 6.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 26 career games (15 starts) at Georgia Highlands. This past season, Perdue totaled 5.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 16 games (seven starts) for the Chargers. The Palmetto, Ga. native posted a double-double against Eastern Florida State where she finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds, while also having a 9-point, 14-rebound performance against Andrew College back in January. Overall, Perdue totaled at least nine rebounds in six of her 16 games played, while grabbing at least seven boards in eight contests this past season. Perdue helped guide the Chargers to a 20-win season in 2018-19, while also earning a spot in the JUCO Top-40 All-Star Game.