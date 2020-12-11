Bucs cleared to play Saturday inside an empty Freedom Hall

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be back on the basketball court Saturday when making their home debut against UAB at 4pm inside Freedom Hall.

The Bucs were scheduled to play on Tuesday night in Asheville against UNC-Asheville, but had to postpone because of the covid-19 positive test within the basketball program.

Today they were given the green light after passing NCAA covid-19 testing protocols, however, 2 players remain quarantined.

So after 14 days, the Bucs are ready to play even inside an empty Freedom Hall because fans are not allowed at games this month.

“It will be different but we played in front of a spares crowd down in Fla and right now that’s the norm and we have to make the most out of it we have to be the ones to bring our energy and the bench have to do a good job who’s going to be that Jeromy or Joe those guys were big time on the bench as well as great teammates in cheering on their teammates looking forward to who can bring that type of energy, says head coach Jason Shay.”