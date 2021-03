The Buccaneers are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and have a 9-5 record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team kept its winning ways going Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Radford by a combined score of 13-3 at Betty Basler field.

The Bucs are now 14-20 all-time against Radford after Tuesday’s sweep, including 10-8 in Johnson City, Tenn.

East Tennessee hopes to keep the momentum rolling when it travels to North Carolina Central on Sunday, while USC-Upstate comes to Johnson City next Wednesday.